ISTANBUL, April 7 (Reuters) - Turkey's Ziraat Bank has finalised a $1.3 billion, 367-day syndicated loan in two tranches of $423 million and 779 million euros ($850.4 million), it said on Friday.

It said the loan was coordinated by Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC and Emirates NBD Capital.

($1 = 0.9161 euros)

Reporting by Ebru Tuncay Writing by Daren Butler Editing by David Goodman











