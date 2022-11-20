Turkish air strikes destroy 89 Kurdish militant targets in Syria, Iraq, ministry says















ISTANBUL, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Turkey's defence ministry said on Sunday that 89 targets, including shelters and ammunition depots, were destroyed in air strikes on Kurdish militant bases in northern Iraq and northern Syria.

The strikes had targeted Qandil, Asos and Hakurk in Iraq and Kobani, Tal Rifat, Cizire and Derik in northern Syria, it said, adding that "so-called directors of the terrorist organisation were among those neutralised".

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Angus MacSwan











