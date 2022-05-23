Turkish April foreign visitor arrivals surge 226% year-on-year

Foreign tourists visit the Old City in Istanbul, Turkey July 8, 2021. Picture taken July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya

ISTANBUL, May 23 (Reuters) - The number of foreign visitors arriving in Turkey jumped 225.6% from a year earlier to 2.57 million in April, data showed on Monday, as the sector continued to bounce back from the impact of measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 since 2020.

The arrivals compared with a level of below 791,000 foreign visitors in April 2021. Turkey began closing borders and restricting activity in March 2020, when its first COVID-19 cases were recorded.

The number of foreign visitors arriving in Turkey soared 94.1% to 24.71 million last year, when COVID-19 measures were eased compared to 2020.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Daren Butler and Ceyda Caglayan Editing by Ali Kucukgocmen

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.