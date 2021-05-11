Skip to main content

Middle EastTurkish asset management companies see 11-12 bln lira NPL sales in 2021

The Turkish banking sector is expected to sell around 11-12 billion lira ($2.78 billion) worth of its non-performing loan portfolio this year, Turkish Asset Management Companies Association head Sezin Unludogan said on Tuesday.

At a conference, Unludogan also said NPL sales slowed in 2020 to 990 million lira, before accelerating in the first quarter of this year.

($1 = 8.2828 liras)

