Middle East
Turkish Aug trade deficit narrows to $4.3 bln - ministry
ANKARA, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Turkey's trade deficit narrowed 31.7% year-on-year to $4.306 billion in August according to the general trade system, the Trade Ministry said on Thursday.
August exports climbed 51.8% to $18.91 billion, having been hit in spring last year as the COVID-19 pandemic hurt trade with Ankara's biggest partners. Imports rose 23.8% year-on-year in August to $23.22 billion.
