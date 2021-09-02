Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Middle East

Turkish Aug trade deficit narrows to $4.3 bln - ministry

Cosco Shipping Danube, a container ship of the China Ocean Shipping Company (COSCO), sails in the Bosphorus, on its way to the Mediterranean Sea, in Istanbul, Turkey August 11, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ANKARA, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Turkey's trade deficit narrowed 31.7% year-on-year to $4.306 billion in August according to the general trade system, the Trade Ministry said on Thursday.

August exports climbed 51.8% to $18.91 billion, having been hit in spring last year as the COVID-19 pandemic hurt trade with Ankara's biggest partners. Imports rose 23.8% year-on-year in August to $23.22 billion.

Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Ece Toksabay

