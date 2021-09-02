Turkish August auto sales fall 5% in Aug - association

Customers walk amongst cars in an open air market in Ankara, Turkey, June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo

ISTANBUL, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Turkish sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles fell 5% year-on-year in August to 58,454 vehicles, the Automotive Distributors Association said on Thursday.

The association forecast that sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles would amount to between 825,000 and 875,000 this year, up from a previous forecast of 775,000-825,000. Sales last year stood at 773,000.

Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer

