The Turkish Banking Association (TBB) said on Wednesday that it had unanimously elected Alpaslan Cakar as its chair.

It added that Abdi Serdar Ustunsalih was elected as deputy chair.

Cakar is the CEO of state-owned Ziraat Bank [RIC:RIC:TCZIR.UL], while Ustunsalih is the CEO of state-owned Vakifbank (VAKBN.IS).

