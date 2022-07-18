Turkish budget records 31 bln lira deficit in June -Treasury

A merchant counts Turkish lira banknotes at the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul, Turkey, March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL, July 18 (Reuters) - Turkey's central government budget showed a deficit of 31 billion lira ($1.77 billion) in June, data from the Treasury and Finance Ministry showed on Monday, with a primary deficit of 18.3 billion lira.

In the first half of the year, the budget showed a surplus of 93.6 billion lira and a primary surplus of 228.2 billion lira.

($1 = 17.4794 liras)

Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Nevzat Devranogluş Editing by Daren Butler

