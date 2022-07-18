1 minute read
Turkish budget records 31 bln lira deficit in June -Treasury
ISTANBUL, July 18 (Reuters) - Turkey's central government budget showed a deficit of 31 billion lira ($1.77 billion) in June, data from the Treasury and Finance Ministry showed on Monday, with a primary deficit of 18.3 billion lira.
In the first half of the year, the budget showed a surplus of 93.6 billion lira and a primary surplus of 228.2 billion lira.
($1 = 17.4794 liras)
Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Nevzat Devranogluş Editing by Daren Butler
