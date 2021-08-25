Turkish capacity utilisation up to 77.1% in August

A logo of Turkey's Central Bank (TCMB) is pictured at the entrance of the bank's headquarters in Ankara, Turkey April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ISTANBUL, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Turkey's capacity utilisation rate rose to 77.1% in August from 76.7% a month earlier, data from the central bank showed on Wednesday.

The rate, a measure of how much of the economy's potential output is being used, hit a decade low of 61.6% in April of last year amid initial steps to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.