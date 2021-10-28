Turkish cenbank chief: lira weakening not only due to rate cuts

Turkish Central Bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu speaks to the media in Ankara, Turkey October 15, 2021. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan

ANKARA, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Turkish Central Bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu said on Thursday that the recent weakening of the lira was not only due to interest rate cuts and that he expected less exchange rate pass-through on inflation.

Presenting the bank's quarterly inflation report, he said the bank guided earlier that there could be a rate cut in August or September. He also said that the current account deficit was Turkey's main problem.

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen, Nevzat Devranoglu and Jonathan Spicer Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Ece Toksabay

