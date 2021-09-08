Turkey cenbank chief says policy is tight enough; lira slides

People shop at a food market in Istanbul, Turkey, February 11, 2019. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Turkish Central Bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu said on Wednesday the current 19% policy rate is tight enough to bring inflation down in the fourth quarter, suggesting monetary easing is on the way and setting off a plunge in the lira.

Speaking at a German-Turkish Chamber of Trade and Industry meeting, he stressed that the core inflation measures - which are lower than headline inflation - are increasingly important as the bank sets policy amid fallout from the pandemic.

"I can say that Turkey's monetary policy stance is tight enough to decrease inflation despite rising global inflation, as was expressed in the inflation report," Kavcioglu said.

Annual inflation jumped more than expected to 19.25% in August, above the central bank's policy rate and its highest level in more than two years, maintaining pressure for tight monetary policy. read more

"We think inflation will enter a falling trend in the final quarter. We expect non-food inflation to remain below headline inflation in the remainder of the year," Kavcioglu said, adding that food inflation jumped above historic trends in the summer.

The lira weakened some 1.4% to 8.47 against the dollar after Kavcioglu finished the rare public speech. It was its biggest intra-day fall since May.

The central bank has kept its policy rate at 19% since March and repeatedly promised in recent months to keep it above the inflation rate.

However, on conference calls with investors last week, investors told Reuters that Kavcioglu did not repeat that hawkish pledge, and said they interpreted that as a shift that could pave the way to earlier rate cuts. read more

Again on Wednesday he did not repeat that pledge.

The bank, under pressure from President Tayyip Erdogan for stimulus despite the high inflation, has a monetary policy meeting on Sept. 23. It is expected to cut rates later in the year.

Kavcioglu also said that high interest rates on loans limit Turks' access to credit.

He said that while there was room to improve on inflation and foreign currency reserves, data shows that exports and services are boosting economic growth.

