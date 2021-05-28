Middle East
Turkish cenbank chief sees credit growth dipping more
1 minute read
Turkish Central Bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu said on Friday that credit growth rates were expected to continue to decline in the period ahead, while the improvement in the current account balance was also expected to continue.
In the foreword to the bank's Financial Stability Report, Kavcioglu also said the bank will continue to use all available instruments decisively with the primary goal of price stability.
