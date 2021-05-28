Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Turkish cenbank chief sees credit growth dipping more

Turkish Central Bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu said on Friday that credit growth rates were expected to continue to decline in the period ahead, while the improvement in the current account balance was also expected to continue.

In the foreword to the bank's Financial Stability Report, Kavcioglu also said the bank will continue to use all available instruments decisively with the primary goal of price stability.

