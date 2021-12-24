Middle East
Turkish cenbank could sign swap deals in two weeks -BloombergHT
1 minute read
ISTANBUL, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Turkey's Central Bank could sign two currency swap deals in two weeks, its governor Sahap Kavcioglu said on Friday according to broadcaster BloombergHT.
On Thursday, Reuters reported that talks between Turkey's central bank and counterparts in Azerbaijan and the UAE on securing a possible currency swap line were almost complete. read more
Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Ceyda Caglayan; Editing by Alison Williams
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.