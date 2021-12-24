Turkish cenbank could sign swap deals in two weeks -BloombergHT

A logo of Turkey's Central Bank is pictured at the entrance of its headquarters in Ankara, Turkey October 15, 2021. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan

ISTANBUL, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Turkey's Central Bank could sign two currency swap deals in two weeks, its governor Sahap Kavcioglu said on Friday according to broadcaster BloombergHT.

On Thursday, Reuters reported that talks between Turkey's central bank and counterparts in Azerbaijan and the UAE on securing a possible currency swap line were almost complete. read more

Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Ceyda Caglayan; Editing by Alison Williams

