Middle East

Turkish cenbank governor says bank wanted removal of some MPC members

1 minute read

Turkey's Central Bank headquarters is seen in Ankara, Turkey in this January 24, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Umit Bektas//File Photo

ANKARA, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Turkish Central Bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu said on Friday that some of the three policymakers that were removed this week wanted to leave, while the bank preferred others to be let go, dismissing claims they opposed last month's rate cut.

President Tayyip Erdogan removed three members of the Monetary Policy Committed on Thursday, two of whom were seen to oppose the last interest rate cut, clearing the way for more policy easing and sending the lira to a new all-time low. read more

Speaking to reporters, Kavcioglu said the lira's decline could not be attributed to single factor and that monetary policy committee will take a decision at its meeting next week based on domestic and international developments.

The lira has declined sharply after the central bank unexpectedly cut its policy rate last month and is down some 19% this year.

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

