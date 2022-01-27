Turkish cenbank governor says FX-protected lira deposit accounts increasing rapidly

Turkish Central Bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu speaks to the media in Ankara, Turkey October 15, 2021. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan/File Photo

ISTANBUL, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Turkish Central Bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu said on Thursday that the rate of conversion to lira deposit accounts protected against exchange rate volatility has picked up pace recently and will continue to accelerate.

In a news conference, Kavcioglu said the current level of more than 200 billion lira ($14.70 billion) transferred to the protected accounts since Dec. 20 is in line with projected targets.

($1 = 13.6073 liras)

Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Ali Kucukgocmen

