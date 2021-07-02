Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Turkish cenbank governor says inflation may exceed expectations this month and next -sources

Turkey's Central Bank headquarters is seen in Ankara, Turkey in this January 24, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ISTANBUL, July 2 (Reuters) - Turkish Central Bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu said on Friday inflation could rise higher than expected this month and next, but added monthly moves do not affect its year-end forecast, according to two sources participating in an investors meeting.

Kavcioglu said the bank was sticking to the inflation path outlined in its April inflation report, in which it forecast that inflation would fall to 12.2% by year-end, the sources said.

Kavcioglu also said the bank could reach a swap deal with other central banks and was close to a deal with some, the sources said.

Reporting by Can Sezer and Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Daren Butler

