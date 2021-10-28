Turkish cenbank governor says intends to keep building reserves

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Turkey's Central Bank is pictured at the entrance of its headquarters in Ankara, Turkey October 15, 2021. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan/File Photo/File Photo

ANKARA, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Turkey's Central Bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu said on Thursday that the bank intended to keep building up forex reserves and that swap accords with other central banks helped to do so.

Presenting the bank's quarterly inflation report, Kavcioglu said the slowing effect of strong tightening continued and that the credit growth composition showed that tight policy had a more-than-expected constricting effect on commercial loans in the third quarter.

He also said he saw the 12-month cumulative current account balance improving in the rest of the year.

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen, Nevzat Devranoglu and Jonathan Spicer Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.