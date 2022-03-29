1 minute read
Turkish cenbank governor says policy review focused on liraization
ISTANBUL, March 29 (Reuters) - The Turkish Central Bank is continuing the review of its policy framework, with the liraization of the financial system being the focus of the review, the bank's governor Sahap Kavcioglu said on Tuesday.
In a speech at the bank's annual general meeting, Kavcioglu said geopolitical developments will have a limited impact on exports. He said rising inflation was due to temporary pricing factors, energy and commodity prices.
Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Daren Butler
