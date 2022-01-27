Middle East1 minute read
Turkish cenbank governor says reviewing policy while prioritising lira
ISTANBUL, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank governor Sahap Kavcioglu said on Thursday the bank was observing the impact of recent policy rate decisions and was reviewing policy while prioritising the lira.
Presenting the bank's quarterly inflation outlook, Sahap Kavcioglu also said inflation was impacted by unhealthy price formations in currency markets and this year's forecast had been affected by lira-denominated import prices.
