Turkish cenbank governor in talks with UAE over potential swap deal -sources

Turkish Central Bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu speaks to the media in Ankara, Turkey October 15, 2021. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan

ISTANBUL, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Turkish Central Bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu was meeting United Arab Emirates officials at the Turkish presidency for preliminary talks regarding a potential swap agreement, two sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the UAE's de facto ruler, was in Ankara for talks with President Tayyip Erdogan, in the first such visit in years as the regional rivals work to mend ties.

Turkey's central bank declined to comment on Kavcioglu's meeting. The bank has previously sought swap deals with other countries as a source of hard currency to build reserves and support the lira, which has declined as much as 45% this year.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Orhan Coskun; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.