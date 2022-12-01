Turkish cenbank: H2 indicators point to slowdown in growth















ISTANBUL, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Leading indicators for the second half continue pointing to a slowdown in growth due to the weakening foreign demand, the Turkish central bank said on Thursday, a week after it said it was ending its easing cycle with a 150-basis point rate cut.

In the minutes of last week's monetary policy committee meeting, the bank said the weakening effects of geopolitical risks on global economic activity continue to increase.

It also said its targets encouraging conversions to Turkish lira deposits under its liraization strategy had been fulfilled.

Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Ece Toksabay











