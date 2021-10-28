Turkish cenbank head sees inflation expectations converging to target end-2022

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Turkey's Central Bank is pictured at the entrance of its headquarters in Ankara, Turkey October 15, 2021. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan/File Photo/File Photo

ANKARA, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Turkey's Central Bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu said on Thursday he expected inflation expectations to converge towards target at end-2022 while economic indicators show there was strong economic activity in the third quarter.

Presenting the bank's quarterly inflation report, Kavcioglu also said that loan demand by companies had increased in the third quarter and that he expected commercial loans to support investment with falling rates.

