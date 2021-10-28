Middle East
Turkish cenbank head sees inflation expectations converging to target end-2022
1 minute read
ANKARA, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Turkey's Central Bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu said on Thursday he expected inflation expectations to converge towards target at end-2022 while economic indicators show there was strong economic activity in the third quarter.
Presenting the bank's quarterly inflation report, Kavcioglu also said that loan demand by companies had increased in the third quarter and that he expected commercial loans to support investment with falling rates.
Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen, Nevzat Devranoglu and Jonathan Spicer Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Dominic Evans
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.