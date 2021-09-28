Middle East
Turkish cenbank head sees pricing behaviour returning to normal
ISTANBUL, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Turkish Central Bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu said on Tuesday he expects pricing behaviour to return to normal as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic ease, and the bank will keep taking necessary policy steps to support normalisation.
Speaking at a conference after the bank cut its policy rate by 100 basis points last week, Kavcioglu said global food prices have displayed sharp rises and that continued drought and production conditions were impacting prices negatively.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.