Turkish cenbank head sees pricing behaviour returning to normal

A logo of Turkey's Central Bank (TCMB) is pictured at the entrance of the bank's headquarters in Ankara, Turkey April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ISTANBUL, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Turkish Central Bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu said on Tuesday he expects pricing behaviour to return to normal as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic ease, and the bank will keep taking necessary policy steps to support normalisation.

Speaking at a conference after the bank cut its policy rate by 100 basis points last week, Kavcioglu said global food prices have displayed sharp rises and that continued drought and production conditions were impacting prices negatively.

