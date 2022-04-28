Turkish cenbank hikes end-2022 inflation view to 42.8%

Turkey's Central Bank headquarters is seen in Ankara, Turkey in this January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ANKARA, April 28 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank hiked its year-end annual inflation forecast to 42.8%, from 23.2% three months ago, and it also sees a mid-point forecast of 12.9% for end-2023, according to a presentation on Thursday by Governor Sahap Kavcioglu.

The bank predicted that inflation - which soared to 61% last month due to a series of unorthodox interest rate cuts and rising energy prices - would fall to single digits in 2024. It targets a range around 5%.

Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Editing by Jonathan Spicer

