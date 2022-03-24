Turkish cenbank official says inflation to near single digits next year -participant

A logo of Turkey's Central Bank is pictured at the entrance of its headquarters in Ankara, Turkey October 15, 2021. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan

ANKARA, March 24 (Reuters) - A Turkish central bank official told investors on Thursday that annual inflation, which hit more than 54% last month, will near single digits next year, three meeting participants told Reuters.

Separately, Central Bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu told the meeting that although they have concerns about rising inflation they do not expect inertia in inflation and that it will fall when commodity and energy prices fall.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Daren Butler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.