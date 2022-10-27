Turkish cenbank raises end-2022 inflation view to 65.2%















ANKARA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank raised its year-end annual inflation forecast to 65.2% from 60.4% three months ago, and lifted its end-2023 mid-point forecast to 22.3% from 19.2%, a presentation by Governor Sahap Kavcioglu showed on Thursday.

Turkish annual inflation climbed to a 24-year high of 83.45% in September after the central bank surprised markets by cutting rates twice in two months while central banks elsewhere move in the other direction to tighten policy, setting Turkey well apart with a deeply negative real rate.

It cut rates again this month, by a larger than expected 150 basis points, after President Tayyip Erdogan called for single-digit interest rates by year-end.

Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu, Ali Kucukgocmen and Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Ezgi Erkoyun











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.