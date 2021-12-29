Turkish cenbank says aims to bring inflation to target gradually

A money changer counts U.S. dollar bills, with Turkish lira banknotes in the background, at an currency exchange office in central Istanbul, Turkey, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The Turkish Central Bank said on Wednesday that it would formulate its monetary policy next year with the aim of bringing inflation gradually towards its medium-term target of 5%, compared with a current level above 20%.

In its monetary and exchange rate policy document for 2022, the bank also said it will continue to build up reserves next year as long as market conditions are suitable. The bank's reserves have been sharply depleted in recent years as the lira slides in value.

Reporting by Daren Butler and Jonathan Spicer

