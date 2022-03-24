1 minute read
Turkish cenbank says inflation to fall with measures, end to conflict
ISTANBUL, March 24 (Reuters) - The Turkish Central Bank said on Thursday inflation will start to fall with price and financial stability measures taken and once "global peace" is restored and base effects cease.
In the minutes of last week's monetary policy committee meeting, where it left its policy rate unchanged as expected, the bank said credit growth including long-term investment loans and the targeted use of accessed funds for real economic activity is important for financial stability.
