Turkish cenbank says it may cut rates again next month
ISTANBUL, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank said it may cut rates further next month and predicted that temporary inflation pressure will remain through the first half of next year, after it eased policy by another 100 basis points to 15% as expected on Thursday.
"The Committee expects that the transitory effects of supply-side factors and other factors beyond monetary policy's control on price increases will persist through the first half of 2022," the bank's monetary policy committee said in a statement.
It added that it "will consider to complete the use of the limited room implied by these factors in December."
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.