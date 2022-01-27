Turkish cenbank says it will develop tools to support lira

ISTANBUL, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank said on Thursday it will develop instruments to support lira deposits, increase the share of lira in funding, gradually reduce the volume of swaps and strengthen forex reserves.

In the minutes of this month's monetary policy meeting, the central bank said it is taking the necessary measures about exchange rate stability. It added that disinflation is expected to begin due to recent measures taken, as well as the so-called base effect.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.