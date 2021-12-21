Turkish cenbank to start lira-settled forex forward sales

A logo of Turkey's Central Bank is pictured at the entrance of its headquarters in Ankara, Turkey October 15, 2021. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan

ANKARA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Turkish central bank said on Tuesday it would carry out lira-settled foreign exchange forward sales, with the aim of helping exporting and importing companies to manage forex rate risk, via auctions and the derivatives market.

The lira-settled foreign exchange forward selling auctions will be held with maturities of 1 month and 3 months, the bank said. Importing and exporting companies will be able to convey their buying demands via banks, it said.

