Turkish cenbank's net FX reserves fall to $15.96 bln

A logo of Turkey's Central Bank is pictured at the entrance of its headquarters in Ankara, Turkey October 15, 2021. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan

ISTANBUL, March 31 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank's net international reserves fell by $1.24 billion to $15.96 billion as of March 25, data showed on Thursday.

The exchange rate used by Reuters was 14.8234.

Forex reserves have dropped sharply in recent years, most recently due to billions of dollars the bank sold in market interventions to stem a currency crisis in December and address what it called "unhealthy" prices.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The lira still ended the year down 44% against the dollar in 2021, a slump which sent inflation soaring to nearly 55% in February, the highest under President Tayyip Erdogan's rule.

The central bank has met the market's need for around $30 billion of forex since December through its reserves, in addition to direct interventions in the forex market in 2019-2020, when it sold $128 billion to support the lira.

Its net forex reserves touched a record low of $7.55 billion before moving higher over the past three months.

In past years, the bank used swaps with local banks to backstop interventions, an unorthodox policy that spooked foreign investors and local savers.

Data showed the bank's outstanding swap transactions stood at $39.853 billion as of Wednesday. The reserves are in negative territory once the swaps are deducted.

Note: The figures are released every week on the central bank balance sheet as per a letter of intent with the International Monetary Fund dated 18 January 2002. The figures are released in Turkish liras and are converted by Reuters to U.S. dollars using the central bank's official exchange rate from the previous work day.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Daren Butler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.