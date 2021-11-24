Turkish central bank, banking watchdog, bank managers to meet over economy - source

ANKARA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Officials from the Turkish Central Bank, Turkey's BDDK banking watchdog and the board of Turkey's banking association will meet on Thursday to discuss recent developments in the economy, a banking source told Reuters on Wednesday, amid a meltdown in the lira currency.

The lira hit all-time lows against the dollar in 11 consecutive sessions before Wednesday and has lost as much as 45% of its value this year, with around half of those losses coming since the start of last week.

It recovered as much as 7% on Wednesday, but volatility and steep prices still worried consumers and investors. read more

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, added that the officials would meet in the afternoon to discuss economic developments, without elaborating.

Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

