Turkish central bank cuts renumeration rate for lira required reserves
ISTANBUL, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Turkish central bank cut on Friday the renumeration rate for Turkish lira required reserves to 10.5% from 12.5% as of October 22.
In a statement, the central bank also said, remuneration rates that differ between 10.5% and 16% will be applied to increase the share of Turkish lira in the total deposit/participation funds in the banking system.
