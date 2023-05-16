Turkish central bank expands security holding requirements to cover more loans















ANKARA, May 16 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank has expanded its facility requiring banks to maintain securities corresponding to loan growth to cover consumer and some other commercial loans, according to a letter sent to banks that was seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The letter, dated May 15, showed that if such loans increase by more than 3%, a quantity of securities equivalent to the loans exceeding this growth rate will be blocked for a year.

"As a result of these regulations by the central bank, there will be some decline in consumer loans. The reason for that is that now there is a requirement to buy bonds if the loans are larger than a certain amount," one banker said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The central bank also decided to require banks to hold 30% of securities for cash withdrawals on credit cards and jewellery expenses, effective for payments as of May 16.

Demand for foreign exchange and gold rose to record-high levels just before Turkey's presidential and parliamentary elections on Sunday and such credits are the main financing tool for local residents.

Cash withdrawals on credit cards and deferred cash payments saw the highest individual demand ahead of the elections because they offer the lowest borrowing cost with 1.36%.

Banks have said they began to decrease such loans, with a relatively low interest rate of 20%, before the central bank's decision. Some banks decreased the maximum amount of cash withdrawals on credit cards and many of them decreased the maximum deferral to six months from 12 months.

