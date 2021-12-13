Turkish central bank intervenes again to support lira

ISTANBUL, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Turkish Central Bank said on Monday it was directly intervening in the foreign exchange market, selling dollars due to "unhealthy price formations" in exchange rates, after the lira weakened to fresh record lows against the dollar.

At 1000 GMT, the lira stood at 14.3000 versus the U.S. currency, firming from an all-time low of 14.99 earlier. The currency is still some 3% weaker than Friday's close. It was the fourth time the bank has announced intervention in two weeks.

Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Daren Butler

