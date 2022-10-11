Turkish central bank net reserves rose $3 bln last week -data/bankers















ANKARA, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The Turkish Central Bank's net reserves rose $3 billion last week and total reserves climbed $7 billion, calculations based on preliminary data from five bankers showed on Tuesday.

The calculations indicated that net reserves jumped to $12.8 billion last week from $9.7 billion the previous week, while total reserves rose to $114 billion from $107 billion.

The central bank declined to comment on the figures.

Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Daren Butler











