Turkish central bank says will act to counter FX risks

A logo of Turkey's Central Bank is pictured at the entrance of its headquarters in Ankara, Turkey October 15, 2021. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan

ANKARA, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Turkey's central will monitor risks related to the foreign exchange market and do what is necessary to ensure it runs smoothly, it said in a policy framework report published on Wednesday.

"To ensure that the FX market operates efficiently, the (bank) will closely monitor exchange rate developments and related risk factors and continue to take the necessary measures and employ due instruments," it said in its annual policy report for 2022.

The bank will use reserve requirements to support its pursuit of price and financial stability objectives, it said, adding that negotiations to sign swap agreements with other central banks would continue.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Jonathan Spicer

