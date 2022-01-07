Turkish central bank sold $2.12 bln in Dec. 17 market intervention

A money changer counts Turkish lira banknotes at a currency exchange office in Ankara, Turkey September 27, 2021. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan

ISTANBUL, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank said on Friday it sold $2.12 billion during its direct market intervention on Dec. 17 to support the lira, bringing to $7.278 billion the total value of its efforts last month.

In total the central bank announced direct intervention on five occasions in December.

The central bank also sold a total of $3.36 billion to state institutions including Turkey's natural gas distributor BOTAS in December last year.

