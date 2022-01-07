Middle East
Turkish central bank sold $2.12 bln in Dec. 17 market intervention
1 minute read
ISTANBUL, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank said on Friday it sold $2.12 billion during its direct market intervention on Dec. 17 to support the lira, bringing to $7.278 billion the total value of its efforts last month.
In total the central bank announced direct intervention on five occasions in December.
The central bank also sold a total of $3.36 billion to state institutions including Turkey's natural gas distributor BOTAS in December last year.
Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun, Can Sezer and Ebru Tuncay; Editing by Dominic Evans
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.