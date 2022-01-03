Turkish central bank sold $3.12 bln in Dec. 13 market intervention

Turkey's Central Bank headquarters is seen in Ankara, Turkey in this January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ISTANBUL, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank said on Monday it sold $3.12 billion during its direct market intervention on Dec. 13 to support the ailing lira, bringing to $5.155 billion the total value of its first four such efforts last month.

In total the central bank announced direct intervention on five occasions in December.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.