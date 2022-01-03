Macro Matters
Turkish central bank sold $3.12 bln in Dec. 13 market intervention
1 minute read
ISTANBUL, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank said on Monday it sold $3.12 billion during its direct market intervention on Dec. 13 to support the ailing lira, bringing to $5.155 billion the total value of its first four such efforts last month.
In total the central bank announced direct intervention on five occasions in December.
