Turkish central bank sold $687 mln in Dec. 10 market intervention

A logo of Turkey's Central Bank is pictured at the entrance of its headquarters in Ankara, Turkey October 15, 2021. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan

ISTANBUL, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank said on Friday it sold $687 million during its direct market intervention on Dec. 10 to support the ailing lira, bringing to a total $2.035 billion the value of its first three announced interventions this month.

The lira was 0.6% weaker at 13.3 against the dollar at 0934 GMT, bringing its losses this year to 44% on the back of concerns about surging inflation and orthodox monetary policy.

In total the central bank announced direct intervention on five occasions this month.

Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Ece Toksabay

