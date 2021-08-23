Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Turkish consumer confidence falls to 78.2 points in August

1 minute read

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Turkish consumer confidence declined to 78.2 points in August from 79.5 a month earlier, the statistics institute said on Monday.

August's measure is less than 1 point above the level it slipped to in May, when the index hit its lowest point since September 2020 following a lockdown to curb COVID-19 cases. Confidence plunged last year as measures to combat the pandemic hit the economy.

A confidence level below 100 reflects a pessimistic outlook, while a reading above 100 indicates optimism.

Reporting by Canan Sevgili; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by Ece Toksabay

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · August 22, 2021 · 9:27 PM UTC

Egypt to close Rafah crossing with Gaza from Monday

Egypt is to close the Rafah crossing on its border with the Gaza Strip until further notice on Monday, Egyptian security sources said.

Middle East
Turkey reinforces border to block any Afghan migrant wave
Middle East
Lebanon's Hezbollah says Iranian fuel vessels setting off soon
Middle East
Iran urges Japan to release billions in blocked funds amid U.S. sanctions
Middle East
Turkish consumer confidence falls to 78.2 points in August

Turkish consumer confidence declined to 78.2 points in August from 79.5 a month earlier, the statistics institute said on Monday.