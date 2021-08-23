Turkish consumer confidence falls to 78.2 points in August

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Turkish consumer confidence declined to 78.2 points in August from 79.5 a month earlier, the statistics institute said on Monday.

August's measure is less than 1 point above the level it slipped to in May, when the index hit its lowest point since September 2020 following a lockdown to curb COVID-19 cases. Confidence plunged last year as measures to combat the pandemic hit the economy.

A confidence level below 100 reflects a pessimistic outlook, while a reading above 100 indicates optimism.

Reporting by Canan Sevgili; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by Ece Toksabay

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.