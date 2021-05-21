Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Middle EastTurkish consumer confidence hits lowest since September

Turkish consumer confidence tumbled to 77.3 points in May from 80.2 in April, the statistics institute said on Friday, hitting the lowest level since September 2020 following a 17-day "full lockdown" over a surge in coronavirus cases.

The index had risen for three consecutive months to March, when it touched the highest level since August 2018, before falling in April. Confidence plunged last year as measures to combat the pandemic brought the economy to a near standstill.

A confidence level below 100 reflects a pessimistic outlook, while a reading above 100 indicates optimism.

