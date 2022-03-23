Turkish consumer confidence rises to 72.5 points in March
ISTANBUL, March 23 (Reuters) - Turkish consumer confidence climbed 1.3% to 72.5 points in March, official data showed on Wednesday, rebounding from a decline in the previous month and shrugging off any impact from the conflict in Ukraine.
Confidence, which hit a record low level in December due to a slide in the value of the lira, had plunged in 2020 due to fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic before a rebound that began fizzling in October of last year.
A confidence level below 100 reflects a pessimistic outlook, while a reading above 100 indicates optimism. In February, the index stood at 71.2 points.
