Turkish December house sales more than double from a year earlier

1 minute read

Ibrahim Babacan, Chairman of the Turkish real estate and construction company Babacan Holding, is seen at the sales office of Babacan Premium in Istanbul, Turkey, March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Turkish house sales leaped 113.7% year-on-year in December to 226,503 properties, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Friday, accelerating a surge a month earlier after a slump in the value of the lira.

The data showed December mortgage sales rocketed 209.3% from a year earlier to 45,260, with sales to foreigners jumping 77% year-on-year to 7,841 properties. Total sales in November had jumped 49% year-on-year. read more

In 2021 as a whole, total house sales dipped 0.5% to 1.492 million properties, with mortgaged sales down 49%.

