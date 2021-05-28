Turkish e-commerce platform owner Dogus Planet applies for IPO

Dogus Planet, the owner of Turkish e-commerce platform n11, has applied to the Turkish Capital Markets Board (SPK) for a domestic initial public offering, according to the draft prospectus.

Dogus Planet is jointly owned by Turkey's Dogus Holding and South Korea's SK Group and the draft prospectus, released on the company's website, said it had applied to the SPK for a public offering on May 20.

The prospectus did not give a public offering price per share but it said the company's capital would be raised to 215.6 million lira from 182.6 million, indicating an offering amounting to 15.3% of the company.

The draft prospectus said the company had a 6.5% share of the Turkish e-commerce market, making it the third biggest player. Its revenues in 2020 jumped 56% to 1 billion lira ($118 million), with net profit climbing 33% to 58.5 million lira.

($1 = 8.4986 liras)

