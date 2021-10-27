Turkish economic confidence falls 1% in October

Locals and foreign tourists shop at the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul, Turkey, October 21, 2021. REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya

ISTANBUL, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Turkey's economic confidence index dropped 1.0% month-on-month in October to 101.4 points, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Wednesday.

The index, which points to an optimistic outlook when above 100 and pessimistic when below, hit a record low last year before recovering as coronavirus measures were eased in the summer.

The index climbed above 100 points in July for the first time since May 2018. Data last week showed consumer confidence dropped 3.6% to 76.8% in October, the lowest level since 2009.

Reporting by Halilcan Soran and Berna Suleymanoglu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.