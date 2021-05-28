Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Turkish economic confidence falls 1.3% in May

FILE PHOTO: A man walks towards the entrance of OzdilekPark Shopping Center in the business and financial district of Levent, in Istanbul, Turkey September 8, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Turkey's economic confidence index fell 1.3% month-on-month in May to 92.6 points, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Friday.

The index, which points to an optimistic outlook when above 100 and pessimistic when below, hit a record low last year before recovering as coronavirus measures were eased in the summer.

It dipped 5.1% in April this year as new restrictions were imposed to tackle a surge in coronavirus cases. The index was last above 100 points in March 2018.

