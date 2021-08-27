Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Turkish economic confidence rose 0.7% in August

People shop at the Spice Market also known as the Egyptian Bazaar as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Istanbul, Turkey September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Turkey's economic confidence index rose 0.7% month-on-month in August to 100.8 points, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Friday.

The index, which points to an optimistic outlook when above 100 and pessimistic when below, hit a record low last year before recovering as coronavirus measures were eased in the summer.

The index climbed above 100 points in July for the first time since May 2018.

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Jonathan Spicer

