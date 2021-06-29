Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Turkish economic confidence rose 5.6% in June

1 minute read

A merchant counts Turkish lira banknotes at the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul, Turkey, March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

ISTANBUL, June 29 (Reuters) - Turkey's economic confidence index rose 5.6% month-on-month in June to 97.8 points, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Tuesday.

The index, which points to an optimistic outlook when above 100 and pessimistic when below, hit a record low last year before recovering as coronavirus measures were eased in the summer.

It fell 1.3% in May this year as new restrictions were imposed to tackle a surge in coronavirus cases. The index was last above 100 points in March 2018.

Reporting by Canan Sevgili Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Tuvan Gumrukcu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 7:58 AM UTCIsraeli foreign minister in UAE on first official visit

Israel's foreign minister landed in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday in the first official visit by an Israeli minister to the Gulf state since the two countries established diplomatic relations last year.

Middle EastLebanon's government raises fuel prices amid violence, roadblocks
Middle EastU.N. peacekeeping missions prepare for possible shutdown
Middle EastU.S. troops come under fire in Syria after strikes against Iran-backed militias
Middle EastSaudi Aramco seeks financing advisor for gas pipeline deal -sources